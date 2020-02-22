The Democratic Immigration Plan To Destroy America

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Its called The New Way Forward Act. The legislation spearheaded by the squad and Illinois representative Jesus Garcia would have American taxpayers pay to have violent deported illegal aliens flown back into the interior of the United States. Foreign child molesters and murderers are VIPs to the Democratic party and deserve our hard earned tax dollars. HR 5383 is an abomination and a complete insult to American citizens.
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