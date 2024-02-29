Create New Account
Healthy Living Livestream: The True Cause of Addiction
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


Feb 28, 2024


In this 30-minute eye-opener, you’ll discover…


- What addiction is and how you can identify it


- The root cause of ALL addictions (that you won’t hear anywhere else)


- What steps you can take to get past your addictions (that actually work)


Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at www.andrewkaufmanmd.com.


Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio


The paper I discussed: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352827321002238


Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4fv1k5-healthy-living-livestream-the-true-cause-of-addiction.html

Keywords
addictionnatural healingroot causehealthy livingidentificationdr andrew kaufmansteps that work

