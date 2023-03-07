'I have absolute faith that mRNA vaccines will kill you,' says Sucharit Bhakdi, MD

“I have absolute faith that [mRNA vaccines] will kill you.” “Each and every gene-based vaccine has the potential to kill you.” “If any doctor dares to give a jab with mRNA to a child, he is potentially killing this [child].” “My prediction is that we are going to see so many tragedies, that the death of children will become a normal thing.” Sucharit Bhakdi, MD tells Jakobien Huisman in the interview “The Path to Living Hell” in Dec 2022. Producer & interviewer: Jakobien Huisman.
The full 38-minute interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v1w6kuq-dr.-sucharit-bhakdi-the-path-to-living-hell.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
