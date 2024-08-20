The Outliers - Today's World Changers: Peter St. Onge

Peter St. Onge just gets it. He gets all the things - all the things we talk about on Resistance Chicks anyway, especially when it comes to the economy! He also has a side of sarcasm that makes the medicine of analyzing our crazy times go down a heck of a lot easier. He also has a fantastic shirt game, which we found out his wife helps with. There is more to Peter than his shirts though - join us as Dr. St Onge breaks down the most important topics of our day... gender nonsense, the dark origins of public schooling, & of course, how we can return to sane #soundmoney - with #gold. You don't want to miss this jam-packed, informative super fun hour as we go to school with the Prof! Read More: 👇👇👇

https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-peter-st-onge/





NEW!!! Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive, treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance