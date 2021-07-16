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THERE IS NO DELTA VARIANT, NO PANDEMIC - DR DAVID MARTIN
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10 views • July 16, 2021
FULL INTERVIEW - THERE IS NO VARIANT, NOT NOVEL, NO PANDEMIC - DR DAVID MARTIN WITH REINER FUELLER
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Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis https://is.gd/4p5lmh ~ A new perspective on the pandemic
Mirror. Source
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis https://is.gd/4p5lmh ~ A new perspective on the pandemic
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