Feels Like a Ton of Bricks Dropped. The TRUTH is COMPLETELY OBVIOUS The World Finally Makes SENSE

"NOW It Is Easy to Laugh at ALL OF IT!!!!!!!!!! Amen....It is Obviously OVER...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-FvEatZB-w" (From Jonathan's original description)

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Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

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To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend