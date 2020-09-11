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Barbara Olson and other FAKE victims of 9/11 analyzed
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149 views • September 11, 2020
Are you sure people died on 9/11?....Besides rumors from a friend of a friend, do any of you actually know someone who died?....Why are so many of the victims photos manipulated and blurry?....why were 3,000 missing person flyers so quickly generated on September 12th?
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