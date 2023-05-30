When the sun enters a cycle of more eruptions. Blessed candles in your home

I want to warn mankind of all that will come in the near future, and I have already warned men of their immediate evils... That's why, My children, be sure to burn *blessed candles in your homes [blessed beeswax candles, for three days of darkness]

“I love My creation, My creatures, the stars and the whole universe. The earth is one among countless other earths, and your sun is very little compared to so many other stars. The sun, however, is very important, unique for its planets and for the creatures it illuminates. In the morning, it brings light, and in the evening, it disappears, allowing living beings to rest. The moon, too, plays such an important role in the earth’s cycle: it causes the rise and fall of the waters, its attraction to the earth stabilizes it, and if it weren’t there, life wouldn’t be able to hatch, because it’s like the earth’s breath.

I created these stars with absolute physical knowledge, and atheistic or apostate men don’t think for a moment about the marvelous clockwork of their environment. They talk about ecology and CO2 restriction, but their visors don’t allow them to imagine that God has foreseen everything.

Nature, created by God, is beyond the comprehension of poor men who seem incapable even of caring for their own immediate environment. Ecologists forget that the sun has an immediate influence, and that its irruptions cause immediate changes to the earth’s surface. When the sun enters a cycle of more eruptions, some of the stronger ones certainly have an impact on the earth, which was designed to withstand them.

But what is problematic is the human intervention that has populated the immediate terrestrial environment with satellites in large numbers, and their protective barrier against an unusual solar irruption could be a reason for deregulation. Human activity, which relies heavily on these artificial satellites, could be disrupted. This is what will happen in the not-too-distant future, and will add to mankind’s confusion.

I want to warn mankind of all that will come in the near future, and I have already warned men of their immediate evils. The deregulation of artificial satellites will add to the evils inherent in their misbehavior, and the earth itself will revolt, for earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tidal waves will be the earth’s response to solar irregularities.

That’s why, My children, be sure to burn blessed candles in your homes, for My Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary, who is also your Mother, will protect homes where the divine blessing is present, and lit candles will be the visible mark of it.

I bless and protect you. Love God, adore Him and pray, for prayer draws the Heart of God to you and your loved ones.”

Source: srbeghe.blog

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5550-when-the-sun-enters-a-cycle-of-more-eruptions-blessed-candles-in-your-home/

JANUARY 28, 1950

Keep your windows well covered. Do not look out. Light a blessed candle, which will suffice for many days. Pray the rosary. Read spiritual books. Make acts of Spiritual Communion, also acts of love, which are so pleasing to Us. Pray with outstretched arms, or prostrate on the ground, in order that many souls may be saved. Do not go outside the house. Provide yourself with sufficient food. The powers of nature shall be moved and a rain of fire shall make people tremble with fear. Have courage! I am in the midst of you.







