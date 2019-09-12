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What is in This Touch
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14 views • September 12, 2019
Mark 1:41 (KJV)
41 And Jesus, moved with compassion, put forth his hand, and touched him, and saith unto him, I will; be thou clean.
Matthew 20:34 (KJV)
34 So Jesus had compassion on them, and touched their eyes: and immediately their eyes received sight, and they followed him.
Matthew 9:21 (KJV)
21 For she said within herself, If I may but touch his garment, I shall be whole.
Luke 24:39 (KJV)
39 Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have.
41 And Jesus, moved with compassion, put forth his hand, and touched him, and saith unto him, I will; be thou clean.
Matthew 20:34 (KJV)
34 So Jesus had compassion on them, and touched their eyes: and immediately their eyes received sight, and they followed him.
Matthew 9:21 (KJV)
21 For she said within herself, If I may but touch his garment, I shall be whole.
Luke 24:39 (KJV)
39 Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have.
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