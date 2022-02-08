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😳🤦♂OK PEOPLE🚨🚨 🟥🟪THE CLIMAX IS REACHED‼️ 🟪🟥IT IS ENDTIMES‼️ ☝️‼️SEE YOURSELF‼️☝️ ⚠️At the Kodaiji Zen temple in Kyoto, monks worship a ROBOT‼️🙏🤖‼️
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63 views • February 08, 2022
😳🤦♂OK PEOPLE🚨🚨
🟥🟪THE CLIMAX IS REACHED‼️
🟪🟥IT IS ENDTIMES‼️
☝️‼️SEE FOR YOURSELF‼️☝️
⚠️At the Kodaiji Zen temple in Kyoto, monks worship
a ROBOT‼️🙏🤖‼️
It's Mindar🤖
an AI image of the deity Kannon,
who in the Buddhist pantheon is tasked with accepting the prayers of the burdened.
Speaking in an "Alexa voice,"
the tin can says,
"If you have a clear and empty mind, you may be able to accept life."
The teaching of the Heart Sutra, which finds comfort in the notion that nothing exists as it seems to exist.
"Now listen to this,"
Mindar says, folding his hands and speaking in Sanskrit the mantra that celebrates spiritual awakening ...
The monks fall to their knees before Mindar🙏🤖👀
🟥🟪THE CLIMAX IS REACHED‼️
🟪🟥IT IS ENDTIMES‼️
☝️‼️SEE FOR YOURSELF‼️☝️
⚠️At the Kodaiji Zen temple in Kyoto, monks worship
a ROBOT‼️🙏🤖‼️
It's Mindar🤖
an AI image of the deity Kannon,
who in the Buddhist pantheon is tasked with accepting the prayers of the burdened.
Speaking in an "Alexa voice,"
the tin can says,
"If you have a clear and empty mind, you may be able to accept life."
The teaching of the Heart Sutra, which finds comfort in the notion that nothing exists as it seems to exist.
"Now listen to this,"
Mindar says, folding his hands and speaking in Sanskrit the mantra that celebrates spiritual awakening ...
The monks fall to their knees before Mindar🙏🤖👀
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