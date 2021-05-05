The New Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 21: "Event Horizon"

Just in time for May the 4th. Yoda was a fool! Anarchy, Good vs Evil, The Time of Trouble, the Kingdom of God, Earth reeling to and fro like a drunkard, times of restitution of all things, The Binding of Satan, if Hitler had won, World safe for democracy? Nazi ratlines, Operation Paperclip, NASA Nazi scientists, AstraZeneca quantum computers, CCP, plandemic, Holocaust 2, Gates, fauci equals Mengele, IBM, IG farben, Titanic ship, Hope For Humanity? Covid deaths from CDC manufactured, PCR tests useless versus vitamin D, "stand up against the symbolism of being held hostage" liberate others and love your enemies on your next trip to the store without a mask... I have not worn it at all and I want you to be jealous of my freedom...Bioweapons, vast intelligence of dark quantum, Bob Marley says emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, smart people versus teachers, the dumbing-down of students, removing religion from history, finding out Zidkenu is a homeschooler...Hear the amazing Leigh Dundas speech, President Biden run by Jesuits, laughing at the entity on Star Trek the original series, Holocaust 12 million dead plus Stalin, Mao, American supporting have lost their Moorings...Trump is "warp speed boy" is he complicit? How he pressured the FDA, lockdowns, masks, tyranny, torture, hypnosis, science vs common sense, no monkey livers, I refuse by authority of the Nuremberg code to take the covid-19 vaccine. Doctors and those cooperating have been tried convicted and executed.