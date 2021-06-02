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[History Repeats Itself Series] - The History of Exaggerated Pandemics Weaponized Against the People
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113 views • June 02, 2021
[History Repeats Itself Series] - The History of Exaggerated Pandemics Weaponized Against the People
TrustWHO?! (21st March 2018) [Documentary] - Compilation of several shorts summarizing how pandemics have been exaggerated and outright faked throughout history. Hopefully this will open up the eyes of the people to see the same steps and tools being used against us today.
_______
The World Health Organization (WHO) was founded with the aim of building a healthier future for people all over the world. Whether it’s the effects of smoking, the Swine flu pandemic or a nuclear disaster, the WHO is the body we rely on to advise on and resolve a public health crisis. But can it be trusted? TrustWHO documents filmmaker Lilian Franck’s quest to discover what lies behind the altruistic façade of the world’s largest public health body. What she uncovers is an alarming picture of corruption and opacity. This powerful investigative doc shines a light on how industry lobbies have infiltrated the WHO and asks whether the organization can be trusted to keep the public healthy.
List of titles (in order i THINK)
History Repeats Itself | Perspective
False pandemic and toxic Vaccination Exposed in 2012 - Jane Burgermeister (22 June 2012) [Short]
EP-13 - A Trustworthy Vaccine - Pfizer
EP-14 - The Suppression of Science - BMJ
EP-15 - New Discrimination - Vaccination-ism
EP-16 - Lockdown Impact on Human Rights
________________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
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[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
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Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
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[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
TrustWHO?! (21st March 2018) [Documentary] - Compilation of several shorts summarizing how pandemics have been exaggerated and outright faked throughout history. Hopefully this will open up the eyes of the people to see the same steps and tools being used against us today.
_______
The World Health Organization (WHO) was founded with the aim of building a healthier future for people all over the world. Whether it’s the effects of smoking, the Swine flu pandemic or a nuclear disaster, the WHO is the body we rely on to advise on and resolve a public health crisis. But can it be trusted? TrustWHO documents filmmaker Lilian Franck’s quest to discover what lies behind the altruistic façade of the world’s largest public health body. What she uncovers is an alarming picture of corruption and opacity. This powerful investigative doc shines a light on how industry lobbies have infiltrated the WHO and asks whether the organization can be trusted to keep the public healthy.
List of titles (in order i THINK)
History Repeats Itself | Perspective
False pandemic and toxic Vaccination Exposed in 2012 - Jane Burgermeister (22 June 2012) [Short]
EP-13 - A Trustworthy Vaccine - Pfizer
EP-14 - The Suppression of Science - BMJ
EP-15 - New Discrimination - Vaccination-ism
EP-16 - Lockdown Impact on Human Rights
________________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
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