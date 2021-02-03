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Trump’s RESPONSE to Impeachment, DeSantis First Step AGAINST Big-Tech: Breaking On The Daily #62
KelKidman
KelKidman
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621 views • February 03, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/BRT3w
https://archive.vn/x6HpD
https://archive.vn/3hPpU
https://archive.vn/SXVDv

Timestamps:
0:00 Trump fires back on impeachment
6:50 DeSantis makes first step against Big-Tech
12:56 Democrats drop façade, go for partisanship
20:52 China suspected of using SolarWind exploit
22:14 Outro



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#Trump #Impeachment #BigTech



For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
trumpcensorshipnewspoliticsfloridarantconservativebig techpelosimediaimpeachmentchuck schumercommentarylibertariandesantisbreaking on the daily
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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