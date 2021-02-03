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Trump’s RESPONSE to Impeachment, DeSantis First Step AGAINST Big-Tech: Breaking On The Daily #62
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621 views • February 03, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/BRT3w
https://archive.vn/x6HpD
https://archive.vn/3hPpU
https://archive.vn/SXVDv
Timestamps:
0:00 Trump fires back on impeachment
6:50 DeSantis makes first step against Big-Tech
12:56 Democrats drop façade, go for partisanship
20:52 China suspected of using SolarWind exploit
22:14 Outro
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#Trump #Impeachment #BigTech
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/BRT3w
https://archive.vn/x6HpD
https://archive.vn/3hPpU
https://archive.vn/SXVDv
Timestamps:
0:00 Trump fires back on impeachment
6:50 DeSantis makes first step against Big-Tech
12:56 Democrats drop façade, go for partisanship
20:52 China suspected of using SolarWind exploit
22:14 Outro
Support Me:
Subscribe Star: https://tinyurl.com/yxexxpbz
Join me on Locals: https://breakingonthedaily.locals.com/
BTC: bc1q0n6lmdzj48lkgyspng4ghynu72q0yyl23ych4f
ETH: 0xe80Ec0D14F60d050Fa5a0172Fb37791884c5b312
LTC: LgPyD3jTaCeydPmg6pxRbWhoJK9Zcwp1Jv
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y33w9rga
Parler: https://tinyurl.com/y3aplq78
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@kelkidman:2
Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/KelKidman/
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/y5c29pjs
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
Minds: https://tinyurl.com/y5wu6dxe
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Trump #Impeachment #BigTech
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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