Humans Being Turned Into Batteries To Fuel Digital A.I. Prison

Nanobots That Release Toxins & Harvest Energy From The Body
* Moderna’s ’rona shots contain a variety of synthetic pathogens that can be released with external 5G frequencies.
* The synthetic pathogens each have an IP address; are cataloged by the Department of Energy; and use Caesium-137 (which we have been contaminated with from the environment) as a building block for their construction within our bodies using external frequency.
* The Microsoft patent filed in 2020 (060606 cryptocurrency system using body activity data) is now in effect.
* This technology is turning the human body into an antenna which can output energy.
* Humans are being turned into batteries to fuel the digital A.I. prison that is being built around us.
* If you choose not to comply, the technology includes a kill switch.
* We are figuring out their agenda — but they continue to walk freely among us, unrestrained by justice.
Reese Reports | 18 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4q50n8-nanobots-that-release-toxins-and-harvest-energy-from-the-body.html
