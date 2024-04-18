Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Humans Being Turned Into Batteries To Fuel Digital A.I. Prison
channel image
Son of the Republic
683 Subscribers
130 views
Published Yesterday

Nanobots That Release Toxins & Harvest Energy From The Body

* Moderna’s ’rona shots contain a variety of synthetic pathogens that can be released with external 5G frequencies.

* The synthetic pathogens each have an IP address; are cataloged by the Department of Energy; and use Caesium-137 (which we have been contaminated with from the environment) as a building block for their construction within our bodies using external frequency.

* The Microsoft patent filed in 2020 (060606 cryptocurrency system using body activity data) is now in effect.

* This technology is turning the human body into an antenna which can output energy.

* Humans are being turned into batteries to fuel the digital A.I. prison that is being built around us.

* If you choose not to comply, the technology includes a kill switch.

* We are figuring out their agenda — but they continue to walk freely among us, unrestrained by justice.


Reese Reports | 18 April 2024

https://rumble.com/v4q50n8-nanobots-that-release-toxins-and-harvest-energy-from-the-body.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=6620d5b309f8f0b2917f7398

Keywords
big pharmaartificial intelligencevaxgreg reesenanoparticlenanobotdigital prisonjabpatentmodernananotechclifford carnicomcoronaviruscovidplandemicelectromagnetic fieldnano robotgeorge churchsynthetic pathogentodd callenderself assemblyana mihalceapolymer hydrogelpolyvinylido bachelet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket