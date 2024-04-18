Humans Being Turned Into Batteries To Fuel Digital A.I. Prison

Nanobots That Release Toxins & Harvest Energy From The Body

* Moderna’s ’rona shots contain a variety of synthetic pathogens that can be released with external 5G frequencies.

* The synthetic pathogens each have an IP address; are cataloged by the Department of Energy; and use Caesium-137 (which we have been contaminated with from the environment) as a building block for their construction within our bodies using external frequency.

* The Microsoft patent filed in 2020 (060606 cryptocurrency system using body activity data) is now in effect.

* This technology is turning the human body into an antenna which can output energy.

* Humans are being turned into batteries to fuel the digital A.I. prison that is being built around us.

* If you choose not to comply, the technology includes a kill switch.

* We are figuring out their agenda — but they continue to walk freely among us, unrestrained by justice.





Reese Reports | 18 April 2024

https://rumble.com/v4q50n8-nanobots-that-release-toxins-and-harvest-energy-from-the-body.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=6620d5b309f8f0b2917f7398