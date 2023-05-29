ASPARTAME’S DEADLY SECRET

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/aspartames-deadly-secret/

After decades of concerns over serious health effects from aspartame, the WHO has advised against the use of the artificial sweetener, also known as NutraSweet. Dr. Russell Blaylock, retired neurosurgeon and expert in the topic of excitotoxins, joins Del to discuss his decades long investigation into the dangers of these sweeteners.

#Aspartame #RussellBlaylock #MSG



