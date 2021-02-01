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Thanking our friends for the care packages of food, boxes of baby wipes and the electronic toys gifts.
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10 views • February 01, 2021
I am thanking our friend Greg Wyatt for the gifts he sent Zachary last May 2020. Zachary really loves electronic toys. And he really enjoyed playing with his new toys.
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