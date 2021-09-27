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Transgender – the other side of the coin
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12 views • September 27, 2021
The transgender issue is more actual than ever. Many stars speak about their change of sex in the press. Their joy and euphoria about their courageous decision is paramount. At the same time, however, the number of people who regret their change of sex and suffer from the strong and mostly irreparable side effects is growing. But their voice is silenced and is barley heard in the mainstream media. In this program, Julia gives these people a voice and reports about their experiences and sufferings.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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