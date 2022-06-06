How Many Of Us Will the Gov't Have To Murder To Make Us Submit To Gun Control?

SORRY, I tried to publish this yesterday, Sunday, but ISP was running slow, so the salutation is a little dated.Another mass shooting, this time is Chattanooga. "Behold a Pale Horse" by Bill Cooper, former naval intel, outlines the deep state's plans to create much havoc through "random" mass shooting events in order to force the gun control agenda down America's collective throat. The FBI and CIA have been using MK Ultra and other mind control programs to unleash monsters upon we the people in order to push their totalitarian agenda. They don't want your guns so much as they want YOU.Shop for quality supplements at the Brighteon Store:6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7