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Ep. 2381b - The Cure Will Spread WW, Timing Is Everything, Judgement Day
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140 views • January 19, 2021
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Ep. 2381b - The Cure Will Spread WW, Timing Is Everything, Judgement Day
The [DS]/MSM believe they are in control, optics are important. The patriots are ready to spread the cure WW, judgement day is coming and nothing can stop this, nothing. The patriots are in total control and we are now ready to take back the country. The clock is ticking down and Trump and the patriots have put everything in place.
Ep. 2381b - The Cure Will Spread WW, Timing Is Everything, Judgement Day
The [DS]/MSM believe they are in control, optics are important. The patriots are ready to spread the cure WW, judgement day is coming and nothing can stop this, nothing. The patriots are in total control and we are now ready to take back the country. The clock is ticking down and Trump and the patriots have put everything in place.
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