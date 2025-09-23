BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alex Newman: Demonic Forces, America’s Battle for Liberty, and Decentralization
DecentralizeTV
DecentralizeTVCheckmark Icon
97 views • 1 day ago

To learn more, visit: https://libertysentinel.org/


- Decentralized TV Introduction and Weather Update (0:00)

- Alex Newman's Background and Current Visit (2:39)

- The Role of Antifa and Subversive Money (4:10)

- Charlie Kirk's Assassination and the Demonic Threat (6:29)

- Historical Context of Demonic Possession and Education (9:23)

- The Role of Censorship and the Trump Administration (20:59)

- The Impact of AI and Robotics on Society (26:48)

- The Role of Decentralization and Personal Involvement (51:40)

- The Economic Impact of Government Policies (51:59)

- The Importance of Education and Personal Responsibility (1:05:51)

- Alex Newman's Introduction and Background (1:09:17)

- Personal Connections and Future Plans (1:11:24)

- Alex Newman's Work and Philosophy (1:12:40)

- Decentralization and Technology (1:16:41)

- Cultural and Political Dynamics (1:22:41)

- Health and Wellness Updates (1:33:11)

- Financial and Legal Strategies (1:38:28)

- Promoting Decentralized Solutions (1:46:22)


Keywords
mike adamsspecial reportinterviewsbrighteon broadcast newsdtv
