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Bailout Nation: Government Economic "Help" Will Cause a World of Hurt
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30 views • March 23, 2020
It seems like everyone is getting a bailout. Checks to everyone. More checks in the future. Money for businesses, industries and more. But as the Founders warned us - this isn't going to play out well for us, or for future generations.
Path to Liberty: March 23, 2020
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Path to Liberty: March 23, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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