Gideon Joubert: South African Collapse, Why to be Optimistic, & Prepping

Gideon Joubert discusses the global situation, collapsing economy, and continued erosion of freedom. From a safety and security perspective, things have eroded extensively in South Africa. Corrupt politicians and mafias are exacerbating the situation. The ANC may not win re-election for the first time since 1994, which would be a wonderful thing. Police services are completely broken, South Africa is a state run by gangsters, both official and unofficial. The electricity crisis in South Africa has been a long time coming. The energy crisis is causing food price inflation. The country is on the verge of an infrastructure collapse. He also talks about being off grid, relocation, building community, and financial and physical security.





Websites

Paratus https://paratus.info

Twitter https://twitter.com/Paratus2014





About Gideon Joubert

Gideon Joubert is a former airline pilot, firearms instructor, security consultant, and founder of Paratus, a platform where you can read about the latest developments at the sharp-edge of the South African gun ownership debate.





