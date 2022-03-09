Cleansing and Training Your Conscience

Your conscience can be trained... for better or for worse. It can be trained to judge rightly by God's word... it can also be trained to trade good for evil.A guilty conscience is there to warn you and help you overcome sin. You can ignore it or you can use your sense of guilt as motivation to change and allow yourself to molded into a fully mature child of God.Hit the LIKE button 👍 to help more people see this messageQUESTION -- Have a question about This Message... Other Bible Questions... or Anything Else? Post in comments section of this video!-----Locate a UCG meeting near you------🎪 Find our podcast here:Read this message on our blog:Where Does This Common Knowledge Come From?Romans 1:18-21, 2:14-16 some moral awareness comes from the nature of the creation. Certain forces, laws, order are baked into the physical which we all share. A degree of moral truth is equally available to Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, and Christians. All share in a common body of moral awareness.2 Corinthians 1:12-14 additional aspects of moral understanding and awareness are known through the revelation of our Creator. This happens on two levels:through His written word which is available to anyone [through preaching or print]through His spirit which is restricted to those whom God chooses to give itSome of what informs the conscience is available through observation. The most important set of information comes from the revelation of our Creator.Photos by Unknown author is licensed under CC BY-NC.​