Parent asks why the FDA and CDC are hiding from their vaccine data

⁣Parent asks why the FDA and CDC are hiding from their vaccine data.





⁣January 11, 2022 Kate Cerino

The CDC definition of Fully Vaccinated is those who are 2 weeks beyond their final dose. For clarity, lets dig into some examples:

So Jack gets his first Moderna vaccine and dies a week later from an unfortunate adverse reaction. He is classified by health officials as an unvaccinated death. He had one dose.

Jill gets her second Pfizer vaccine and 13 days later tests positive - she is classified as an unvaccinated Covid case because she is less than 2 full weeks post her last dose.

This is flagrant data manipulation folks, and some might call it fraud.

Does it strike you as odd that citizens are being offered free donuts, lottery money, burgers, marijuana and beer for vaccine compliance across the country in the name of "public health"?

Does it seem outrageous that PCR tests we've relied upon for 2 years have now been pulled by the FDA and CDC for failure to differentiate between Covid and the Flu? The flu just didn't magically disappear last year.

Does it seem suspect that the quarantine metrics keep changing and in a increasingly bizarre manner? The current toolkit rewards compliance. The fully vaxxed and boostered have no quarantine imposed despite their well documented ability to both contract and spread virus.

And is it not curious to you that the FDA and CDC wish to wait 75 years to publish data related to their vaccine studies?

Folks there's something really truly ugly going on here, and if you still don't understand the bigger plan, please research Agenda 21, The Great Reset, Rockefellers Operation Lockstep - this has never been about a virus.

Dare County - wake up!

Yet this board continues to actively participate in the fraud and violate established law.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said "To Ignore Evil is to become Accomplice to it" And folks, you are indeed Accomplices at this time.

It is illegal to coerce a citizen to participate in an experiment, and I will remind you that masks and current vaccines are all EUA experimental devices. This is how the Nuremberg Code was folded into federal law.

Furthermore, it is illegal to coerce a population. This is a felony that carries a 99 year prison term. Forced masking to obtain a public education is coercion. The longer this lawlessness continues, the more evidence that is compiled, the stronger our class action lawsuit becomes. This board is lawless. It is beyond time to find courage to stand, courage to lead, courage to follow established law, because ultimately you will be held to account.

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