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Eurobros this winter
Bloomberg just report the following from an article.
.60% of British factories may close due to rising electricity prices. It is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the industrial organization MakeUK.
And so, skyrocketing energy bills threaten to ruin 6 out of 10 British manufacturers, according to a poll revealing the extent of the crisis the next prime minister will face.
MakeUK, a lobbying group for British factories, said almost half of manufacturers experienced a jump in electricity bills of more than 100% last year.
“The current crisis puts businesses in front of a tough choice. Curtail production or close the shop altogether if help does not arrive soon, ”the report says.