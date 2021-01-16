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Biden Stimulus NONSENSE, China Covid Response DISASTER: Breaking On The Daily #51
KelKidman
KelKidman
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80 views • January 16, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/6A5SH
https://archive.vn/48Zs7
https://archive.vn/uInUM
https://archive.vn/79Q9a
https://archive.vn/d8zxR

Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:17 WSJ acknowledges non-covid death increases, still doesn’t blame the correct source
10:13 Biden’s pandemic stimulus
17:56 AOC’s call for ‘reining in media’
20:13 CNN reporter at capitol trespassing, jovial at success
32:22 China’s uptick on covid authoritarianism
26:51 Outro


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#China #Covid19 #Biden



For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
newspoliticsrantconservativecommunismchinabidenmediajoecommentarylibertarianccptruckersresponsecovid-19trappedcovidstimulusbreaking on the daily
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