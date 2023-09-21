European Parliament, Brussels - Trust and Freedom: Challenging the Pandemic Treaty

MIRRORED from Oracle Films

Streamed live on 4 Jul 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwL4HLvHEcI&ab_channel=OracleFilms



Live from the European Parliament in Brussels.





The Pandemic Treaty has been a significant topic for many people, not just in Europe, but across the world.





A new citizens initiative called ‘Trust and Freedom’ has been set up to challenge the Pandemic Treaty proposed by the World Health Organisation.





This live stream will document speeches from representatives of 7 European countries, plus international speakers who are uniting in their stance against unelected bureaucracy.



