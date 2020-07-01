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A Letter from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano to The Potus and We must forgive
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36 views • July 01, 2020
This video includes a letter to the President of the United States from Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, in which he speaks of the physical struggles today, as being a reflection of the eternal spiritual war present in the heavens. I have spoken of this myself in several videos and the fact that we are now seeing on the physical stage of the world, the reality of the spiritual war which will intensify in the coming weeks months and years as Satan is cast down onto the earth and manifests in the coming Anti-Christ working together with the False prophet and the beast.
Don’t forget to check out our other news and prophecy videos at our Prophecy and Biblical mysteries You Tube Channel, , as well as Our news websites at http://townrag.ca and http://godschild.ca
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976 Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE.
The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Don’t forget to check out our other news and prophecy videos at our Prophecy and Biblical mysteries You Tube Channel, , as well as Our news websites at http://townrag.ca and http://godschild.ca
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976 Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE.
The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
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