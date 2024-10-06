Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades striking the Kissufim Zionist military site, Palestine, 4 Oct 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades (PFLP) striking the Kissufim Zionist military site southeast of the central governorate of Gaza with a rocket, in response to the occupation's crimes and and in defence of our Palestinian and Lebanese peoples
Dated: 04/10/2024
