John Todd Exposes the Rothschilds
Published 20 hours ago

I made some excerpts on Illuminati defector John Todd's statements about the Rothschilds. He said they set the devil out a dinner plate for their meals. He said the Illuminati regards them as gods and that they are at the top of the pyramid. He didn't even think they were fully human. My main web page is here for more information: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon

satanelitenworothschildsjohn toddjacob rothschildabromavic

