Netanyahu is First Foreign Leader to Visit Trump in Second Term

Netanyahu Becomes First Foreign Leader to Visit Trump in Second Term

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at the White House for a high-profile meeting with President Donald Trump, marking the first official visit of a foreign leader under Trump's new administration.

• 2017 - Trump’s first guest was UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

• 2021 - Biden’s first guest was Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.