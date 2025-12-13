BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 13 December 2025
We met across from Parliament House and went down Bourke Street for speeches in the Mall. Our message is for those not fully awake yet, basically of the globalist agenda for world domination of the masses those they have not successfully murdered. We also meet with others in the Mall for encouragement and exchange of information. Our agenda is that some time down the track, this Mall will be full of awake people by the 100,000's. This can happen in God's good timing. For our part it means to hold the line and show the way for others. 

