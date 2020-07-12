Challenger Disaster NASA HOAX EXPOSED Full Documentary | Gov Death Fakers

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"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad."
Death Fakers are far more common than you think, inside & out of Gov applications.
Big thank you to klagemauerTV.
Original German : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6uk2EwZ784
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuYydr7615Y
Matthew North YT Channel