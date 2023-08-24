Christianity 103

July 30, 2023
God loves us, and there is abundant forgiveness for those who run to Him. Pastor Dean preaches about the forgiveness of God and how we should be careful not to judge people based on things that the Lord has already forgiven them.
"Wherefore I say unto thee, Her sins, which are many, are forgiven; for she loved much: but to whom little is forgiven, the same loveth little. And he said unto her, Thy sins are forgiven." Luke 7:47-48
