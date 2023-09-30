Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with fake news MSNBC about todays congressional proceedings

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with fake news MSNBC:
House conservatives made @SpeakerMcCarthy agree to spending guardrails in January. He has blown through those guardrails, which is what brought us to this moment.
The only way to save America from financial ruin is to pass single-subject spending bills that are able to be reviewed at a programmatic level.
@RepMattGaetz
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1707901072562442304?s=20
