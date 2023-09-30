Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with fake news MSNBC about todays congressional proceedings
channel image
GalacticStorm
2139 Subscribers
Shop now
117 views
Published 20 hours ago

Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks with fake news MSNBC:

House conservatives made @SpeakerMcCarthy agree to spending guardrails in January. He has blown through those guardrails, which is what brought us to this moment.


The only way to save America from financial ruin is to pass single-subject spending bills that are able to be reviewed at a programmatic level.


@RepMattGaetz

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1707901072562442304?s=20


Keywords
matt gaetzcongressional hearinghouse rules committeecontrol government spending

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket