Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbs organic pumpkin purée
- 2 tsp HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
Milk:
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 cup GB Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder
Pumpkin pie spice:
- 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
- pinch ground ginger
- pinch ground nutmeg
- pinch ground cloves
Espresso Shot:
- 2 Tbs any HRS 100% Organic Hand-Roasted Whole Bean Coffee
- 4oz water
1. Prepare the espresso shot with HRS coffee beans.
2. Prepare milk by combining water and skim milk powder, mix until smooth.
3. In a mug, mix coffee, pumpkin puree and spices until well combined.
4. Pour in the milk and froth. Garnish with spices.
