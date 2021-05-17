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45’24: Now More Than Ever Hop Aboard the Trump Boat Parade – Ledger Report 1127
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171 views • May 17, 2021
Out of control government debt, border chaos, inflation, gas prices skyrocketing, on and on and on. America needs a return of the leadership of Donald Trump BUT with him a constitutional solution and method of draining the very swamp that ultimately consumed the 45th President. Graham Ledger speaks with the organizer of the Jupiter Memorial Day Patriots Boat Parade Michael Clark about the May 31, 2021 effort to re-energize the Keep America Great campaign.
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