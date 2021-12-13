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MrTruthBomb: Plandemic - Scamdemic 4 'DEPOP' (Part 1) [13.12.2021]
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40 views • December 13, 2021
Note: A must see and share, I been following and sharing MrTruthBomb's videos for a long time now...
Plandemic / Scamdemic 4 - ‘DEPOP’ PART 2 is in production, coming soon.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share with family and friends or to your own channel etc.
Links for:
Plandemic / Scamdemic 1 - A DEEP STATE ATTACK ON FREEDOM : https://rumble.com/visc4x-plandemic-scamdemic-a-deep-state-attack-on-freedom-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-re.html
Plandemic / Scamdemic 2 - ENDGAME : https://rumble.com/vljxdf-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
Plandemic / Scamdemic 3 - DEEP STATE GREAT RESET - PART ONE : https://rumble.com/vn3e40-plandemic-scamdemic-3-deep-state-great-reset-part-one-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
Plandemic / Scamdemic 3 - DEEP STATE GREAT RESET - PART TWO : https://rumble.com/vn4sae-plandemic-scamdemic-3-deep-state-great-reset-part-two-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
Please support :
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
Max Igan - https://thecrowhouse.com/home.html
After Skool - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=after+school
X22Report - https://x22report.com
Dave Cullen (Computing Forever) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
WhatsHerFace - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
TimeCop1983 : https://www.youtube.com/user/Timecop1983
And We Know : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/
The Remix Brothers: https://www.youtube.com/user/WTFBrahh
Grace-Anne Kelly : https://t.me/graceannekelly
Andrew Lawrence : https://andrewlawrencecomedy.co.uk/
Jeff Rense : https://rense.com
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.The MrTruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that dec
MrTruthBomb
25667 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WH1nrG13Wx1Q/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
Join MrTruthBomb Telegram Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
I just set up my 8th YouTube channel - Joined Dec 9, 2021
https://youtu.be/LZpPuw7LmK4
Plandemic / Scamdemic 4 - ‘DEPOP’ PART 2 is in production, coming soon.
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download to share with family and friends or to your own channel etc.
Links for:
Plandemic / Scamdemic 1 - A DEEP STATE ATTACK ON FREEDOM : https://rumble.com/visc4x-plandemic-scamdemic-a-deep-state-attack-on-freedom-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb-re.html
Plandemic / Scamdemic 2 - ENDGAME : https://rumble.com/vljxdf-plandemic-scamdemic-2-endgame-a-film-by-mrtruthbomb.html
Plandemic / Scamdemic 3 - DEEP STATE GREAT RESET - PART ONE : https://rumble.com/vn3e40-plandemic-scamdemic-3-deep-state-great-reset-part-one-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
Plandemic / Scamdemic 3 - DEEP STATE GREAT RESET - PART TWO : https://rumble.com/vn4sae-plandemic-scamdemic-3-deep-state-great-reset-part-two-a-mrtruthbomb-film.html
Please support :
The Salty Cracker - https://www.youtube.com/c/SaltyCracker
Max Igan - https://thecrowhouse.com/home.html
After Skool - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=after+school
X22Report - https://x22report.com
Dave Cullen (Computing Forever) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nLPcg68RnP97/
WhatsHerFace - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
TimeCop1983 : https://www.youtube.com/user/Timecop1983
And We Know : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1uDxpDogKMs9/
The Remix Brothers: https://www.youtube.com/user/WTFBrahh
Grace-Anne Kelly : https://t.me/graceannekelly
Andrew Lawrence : https://andrewlawrencecomedy.co.uk/
Jeff Rense : https://rense.com
Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorised by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo.The MrTruthBomb channel is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that dec
MrTruthBomb
25667 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WH1nrG13Wx1Q/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
Join MrTruthBomb Telegram Chat: https://t.me/joinchat/OiGBdAj68XU0MzNl
I just set up my 8th YouTube channel - Joined Dec 9, 2021
https://youtu.be/LZpPuw7LmK4
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