TCR#1161 STEVEN D KELLEY #474 FEB-12-2026. Occupy The Getty Wins!!!

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5.- 2.11 miles south east to The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Wilshire Federal Building, 11000 Wilshire Blvd #1700, Los Angeles, CA 90024, United States, at 34 degrees 03´56.67´´N; 118 degrees 27´38.14 W.

2.- 1.75 miles distance South East to the Getty Center to the UCLA at 34 degrees, 04´.35´´North; 118 degrees 26´25´´.48 West;

1.- 3.32 miles distance to the Getty Center the Skirball Cultural Center, North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, USA at 34 degrees, 07´ 29´´ North, 118 degrees 28´45´´.01 W;

Requires basegrounds for the transportation of art. Connections to:

Underground design one mile underneath the Getty Center, Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA, USA at 34 degrees, 04´56.45 North, 118 degrees 28´21.64 West. By Highway 405.

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