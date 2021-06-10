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West Point Puts Cadets In SOLITARY If They Refuse Covid Vax
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90 views • June 10, 2021
National File exclusively reports that West Point is putting cadets in solitary confinement if they refuse the covid vaccine. Plus, what’s going on with Joe Biden’s brain? Then, Mindy Robinson joins the show.
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
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