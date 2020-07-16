Bill Hicks to Alex Jones: Creating the Controlled Opposition

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Who are these (((Globalists))) Alex Jones speaks of?
Further Info :
Alex Jones is Bill Hicks!?
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2013/02/alex-jones-is-bill-hicks.html
Alex Jones is Bill Hicks! Proof Hicks Faked His Death :
http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2013/08/alex-jones-is-bill-hicks-proof-hicks.html
Bill Hicks became Alex Jones: Case Closed :
https://pieceofmindful.com/2016/08/15/bill-hicks-became-alex-jones-case-closed/
Alex Jones is Bill Hicks :
https://infomercialwars.wixsite.com/alexjoneswars/post/alex-jones-is-bill-hicks
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8wwPAVNVn8
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