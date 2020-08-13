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Fake-Ass Christians Presentation Promo
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4 views • August 13, 2020
FAKE-ASS CHRISTIANS
A Special Presentation By
Mark Passio
Saturday, June 24, 2017
All-Day Event
9:00 AM Start Time
Ruba Club
416 Green Street
Philadelphia, PA
$40 Donation At Door
Visit the Facebook event page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1979626312265817/
Genuine Christianity is not what most people think it is.Human beings have been given a false form of Christianityto keep them spiritually asleep. In this paradigm-changing presentation, Mark Passio will point out the hallmark beliefsand behaviors of false "Christians" and define what it reallymeans to be an Authentic Christian.
The presentation will be finished by 9:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to stay and socialize with Mark and other attendees at Ruba afterwards.
A Special Presentation By
Mark Passio
Saturday, June 24, 2017
All-Day Event
9:00 AM Start Time
Ruba Club
416 Green Street
Philadelphia, PA
$40 Donation At Door
Visit the Facebook event page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1979626312265817/
Genuine Christianity is not what most people think it is.Human beings have been given a false form of Christianityto keep them spiritually asleep. In this paradigm-changing presentation, Mark Passio will point out the hallmark beliefsand behaviors of false "Christians" and define what it reallymeans to be an Authentic Christian.
The presentation will be finished by 9:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to stay and socialize with Mark and other attendees at Ruba afterwards.
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