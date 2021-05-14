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How bout let's vaccinate ALL POLICE (on live TV) instead of Celebrities and Politicians - first? (To make sure it's SAFE?)
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21 views • May 14, 2021
Experts warn low vaccine levels among police officers are looming public health risk
police officers in major cities are not vaccinated.
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/551490-experts-warn-low-vaccine-levels-among-police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —How many LMPD officers are vaccinated? The department isn't keeping track
In big cities around the country, police officers are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at alarmingly low rates, according to a recent report in The Washington Post.
https://spectrumnews1.com/ky/louisville/news/2021/05/04/lmpd-is-not-tracking-covid-19-vaccinations
Low police vaccination rates pose public safety concerns ...
www.washingtonpost.com › health › 2021/05/02 › poli...
2 May 2021 — Many police officers spurn coronavirus vaccines
police officers in major cities are not vaccinated.
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/551490-experts-warn-low-vaccine-levels-among-police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. —How many LMPD officers are vaccinated? The department isn't keeping track
In big cities around the country, police officers are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at alarmingly low rates, according to a recent report in The Washington Post.
https://spectrumnews1.com/ky/louisville/news/2021/05/04/lmpd-is-not-tracking-covid-19-vaccinations
Low police vaccination rates pose public safety concerns ...
www.washingtonpost.com › health › 2021/05/02 › poli...
2 May 2021 — Many police officers spurn coronavirus vaccines
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