9 11 Leviathan

This is the symbolism that we need to see. It is not what we were expecting. We have a very serious problem, and some very sick people in positions of great power.

Please check all of this yourself. You will see, that there is little doubt. There are a bunch of crazies that believe in God, but actually worship the devil. It will sound insane, until you watch the video, and then you’ll know.

One day, I’ll tell you what I had to go through to learn all this. You can do your part, by helping to spread the word. Trump can’t just step out onto the Whitehouse lawn and tell this to the world. They would lock him up. You’ll understand after you see the video.