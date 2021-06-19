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Maori Morpheus exposes Jacinda Ardern's about-face toward China! Has she flipped to Trump and Q?
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64 views • June 19, 2021
With so many potential serious charges of Capital High Treason against her, Jacinda may have flipped to Q and Trump last November 2019 when she visited the Whitehouse and apparently spent 3 hours with Trump, Joint Chiefs, Intel Heads and Mike Pompeo and was shown her signature authorizing Five Eyes to spy on a SITTING US PRESIDENT ... and it coulkd not be a more serious charge against a friendly nations leader who betrayed the allie and the people they represent on their behalf as a representative and statesman/woman ... soon all will be revealed but here I can deliver the following, hope you like reading but its a great way to remember content:
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