Black On White Violence in Chicago MUST END

Enough of this. I have had enough of crime against whites being OK and encouraged by the left, the media and the black contingent who is destroying America and destroying opportunity for blacks who WON'T get involved in their illegal activity.
This WHITE MAN BAD nonsense MUST END because the violence in America is out of control, and Biden is encouraging it!
The Kevin J. Johnston Show - Tuesday, November 28 at 7PM MST / 9PM EST
