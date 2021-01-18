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America's Frontline Doctors: Dr. Simone Gold Offers Inspiring And Shocking Words, Covid-19 is a Modern Nazi Propaganda Campaign
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371 views • January 18, 2021
Posted: Dr. Simone Gold Offers Inspiring And Shocking Words To Jewish Group
By Nesanel Ginsberg January 13, 2021 https://www.emes.news/education/inspiring-and-shocking-words-from-dr-simone-gold-to-jewish-group/ Go to https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org/ Never think you can follow tyrannical orders. The Covid-19 "Vaccine" is an Experimental Biological Agent. Covid-19 is a massive Disinformation Propaganda Campaign similar to the German NAZI Propaganda Campaign which used Scientist just as is happening today. Why is safe generic drug, Hydroxychloroquine that has been around 65 years now banned. This is Hyper-reliance of Science. Reject the Evildoers fear and propaganda about Covid-19. This "vaccine" will cause Infertility. Banning of People on Social Media.
By Nesanel Ginsberg January 13, 2021 https://www.emes.news/education/inspiring-and-shocking-words-from-dr-simone-gold-to-jewish-group/ Go to https://stopmedicaldiscrimination.org/ Never think you can follow tyrannical orders. The Covid-19 "Vaccine" is an Experimental Biological Agent. Covid-19 is a massive Disinformation Propaganda Campaign similar to the German NAZI Propaganda Campaign which used Scientist just as is happening today. Why is safe generic drug, Hydroxychloroquine that has been around 65 years now banned. This is Hyper-reliance of Science. Reject the Evildoers fear and propaganda about Covid-19. This "vaccine" will cause Infertility. Banning of People on Social Media.
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