Portland Police - Creative Corruption

As Crimes Surges, Portland Mayor Now Wants More Money For PoliceMichael BerryAs Crimes Surges, Portland Mayor Now Wants More Money For PoliceMar 15, 2021Back in June of last year, as the mayors of liberal cities tried to “out-woke” each other during the George Floyd/BLM riots Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he was defunding the police department by $12 million.He said that the money taken from the police budget would be diverted to other city departments to support communities of color. Some of the money defunded a police unit that focused on gun violence reduction.Mayor Wheeler said back in June about why he supported defund the police:“My privilege as a white man, my privilege as the mayor and the leader of the institutions of power in this community I believe shielded me from time to time from the many difficult and uncomfortable truths about our history and about our society.”Ontario bureaucrat accused of scamming $11M now accused in alleged $30M fraudA senior provincial employee alleged to have embezzled at least $11 million from the Ontario government is now accused of kickbacks in an alleged fraud worth at least $30 million, court documents show.In an amended statement of claim approved on Friday, the province alleges Sanjay Madan received $10 million in secret commissions for steering government consulting contracts to certain companies he or an associate, Vidhan Singh, controlled."Over the course of the past 10 years or more, the plaintiff paid out over $25 million pursuant to the resulting [fee for service contracts]," the unproven claim alleges.The government alleges Singh paid Madan $5 million in commissions, while other companies paid Madan a further $5 million for government contracts."Sanjay accepted some or all of the secret commissions in cash and/or caused some or all of the secret commissions to be paid or diverted into accounts controlled by him and/or by his companies," the document states.CDC: 10 life-threatening reactions linked with Moderna COVID-19 vaccineTen of the more than 4 million people in the United States who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through Jan. 10 experienced a potentially life-threatening side effect, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The side effect, anaphylaxis, is a severe allergic reaction that can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen.23 die in Norway after receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: officialsTwenty-three people died in Norway within days of receiving their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, with 13 of those deaths — all nursing home patients — apparently related to the side effects of the shots, health officials said.Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, “may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients,” Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said in a Friday statement.Doctors expose untested COVID vaccines, warn of ‘cascade’ of harmful effects and deathsPushing the potentially fatal vaccines, whilst enforcing lockdowns and forcefully quashing any physical or vocal dissent, seems to be part of a larger, globalist agenda, the panel concurredIreland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccineAstraZeneca review covering more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and the UK found no evidence of an increased risk of blood clotsWhat Is the Vaccine Court?The Office of Special Masters, or "vaccine court," runs the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), a no-fault alternative to the U.S. legal system.2 When someone thinks they’ve been injured by a vaccine, instead of filing a lawsuit against the vaccine manufacturer directly, they can seek compensation from the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.