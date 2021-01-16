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Scottish Cops Invade A Families Home &Attack Them For Suspicion Of Having Too Many People There
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492 views • January 16, 2021
Scottish cops invade a families home and attack them for suspicion of having too many people there. This is a disturbing video, coming soon to the entire western world.
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