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ItemBanc, "The need for valuation technology"
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21 views • May 02, 2021
Jordan Gitterman interviewed by Ryan Munn of Interchain. They discuss an overview of the genesis of Item Banc, what the project is looking to accomplish and how the team gelled. They touch on the digital currency market and its future.
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